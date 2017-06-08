Pirate Joe's, maverick distributor of Trader Joe's products, shuts down

Shoppers of Pirate Joe's, the Canadian renegade reseller of groceries from the U.S. chain Trader Joe's, no longer have a place to buy products like Organic Carrot Turmeric Juice Blend or Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers. Pirate Joe's , which for more than five years celebrated its status as an unauthorized importer of Trader Joe's products with a blend of cheeky humor and David-versus-Goliath determination, closed its doors at 12:01 a.m. Thursday after a protracted legal battle with the corporation.

