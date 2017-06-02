Photos from the 2017 AT&T Best of Washington Party
Washingtonian's annually sold-out AT&T Best of Washington party took place at the National Building Museum on June 1. More than 2,000 guests and restaurateurs gathered for an evening of delicious bites and refreshing libations at the event, which featured more than 75 of Washingtonian's top-rated restaurants and benefitted the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society . Guests entered the beach-themed event through a walkway filled with palm trees by Plants Alive!.
