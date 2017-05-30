Overtime versus compensatory time: What are the options?

Most employers know that most workers, who are paid an hourly wage and work more than 40 hours in a seven-day work week, must be paid overtime at time and one half the employee's regular rate of pay. While there are some jobs that do not require payment of overtime , the vast majority of non-exempt employees are entitled to be paid overtime if those employees work more than 40 hours in a work week.

