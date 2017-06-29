Osborne takes sixth job since leaving politics with honorary professorship

Former chancellor George Osborne has scooped his sixth job since leaving politics, with an unpaid appointment as honorary professor of economics at the University of Manchester. Mr Osborne, who stepped down from Parliament at this month's election, is also editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, an adviser to investment management firm BlackRock, chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a fellow at US think tank the McCain Institute, and makes lucrative after-dinner speeches around the world for the Washington Speakers Bureau.

