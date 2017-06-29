Osborne takes sixth job since leaving politics with honorary professorship
Former chancellor George Osborne has scooped his sixth job since leaving politics, with an unpaid appointment as honorary professor of economics at the University of Manchester. Mr Osborne, who stepped down from Parliament at this month's election, is also editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, an adviser to investment management firm BlackRock, chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a fellow at US think tank the McCain Institute, and makes lucrative after-dinner speeches around the world for the Washington Speakers Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|16 hr
|Truth
|186
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC