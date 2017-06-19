Nintex Named for Third Year in a Row as one of Washington's 100 Best...
BELLEVUE, Wash.A Nintex, the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation , announced today that it has been named one of the top 10 companies, in the large company category, within Seattle Business Magazine's Annual Washington 100 Best Companies to Work For program. Nintex is a fast-growing, cloud technology company that helps more than 7,000 companies across industries -- like financial services, healthcare, government, IT services, and more -- easily automate simple to sophisticated processes, especially content-centric ones, to drive faster and better business results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC