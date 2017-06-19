Nintex Named for Third Year in a Row as one of Washington's 100 Best...

BELLEVUE, Wash.A Nintex, the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation , announced today that it has been named one of the top 10 companies, in the large company category, within Seattle Business Magazine's Annual Washington 100 Best Companies to Work For program. Nintex is a fast-growing, cloud technology company that helps more than 7,000 companies across industries -- like financial services, healthcare, government, IT services, and more -- easily automate simple to sophisticated processes, especially content-centric ones, to drive faster and better business results.

