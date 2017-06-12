Modi-Trump meeting to set tone, framework for bilateral ties going forward: expert By Yoshita Singh

New York, Jun 18 The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump would set the tone and the framework for the bilateral relationship going forward, a leading expert on India and Asia has said. "The two leaders will have a chance to get to know each other and to find some common ground on the way they look at the world and a common strategic view that would set the framework on how the two governments pursue the relationship going forward," Senior Fellow for India with the Asia Society Policy Institute Marshall Bouton told PTI.

