Missing veteran's body found in car at DC hospital
The death of a missing veteran is under investigation after his body was found in a car outside the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, two days after he was reported missing. WRC-TV reports hospital officials, police and the city's medical examiner are looking into his death and the delay in finding him.
