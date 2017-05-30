Missing veteran's body found in car a...

Missing veteran's body found in car at DC hospital

Read more: Seattle Times

The death of a missing veteran is under investigation after his body was found in a car outside the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, two days after he was reported missing. WRC-TV reports hospital officials, police and the city's medical examiner are looking into his death and the delay in finding him.

Chicago, IL

