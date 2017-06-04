Mattis Calls North Korea's Threats 'Clear And Present Danger'
The defense chief spoke directly to concerns that the United States might grant concessions to China to ensure its cooperation on North Korea , saying the issue was not "binary" and that the USA would continue to pressure Beijing elsewhere. In past, the policy of U.S. was to slow down the missile tests carried out by the North Korean state; the Pyongyang would be capable of hitting the American state after the formation of the nuclear-tripped missile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Sun
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC