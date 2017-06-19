Make sure New York insures contracept...

Make sure New York insures contraception if Washington won't

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Troubling news leaked earlier this month that the Trump administration may soon allow contraception costs for women to soar, by blowing a truck-sized loophole in the federal law that requires employer insurance plans to provide free access. This would be a devastating setback for the millions of women who struggled to afford birth control before that protection - provided by the Affordable Care Act - went into effect.

