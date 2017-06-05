Madeleine Albright's next book warns of fascism's dangers

In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during a memorial service for former Israel Prime Minister Shimon Peres at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. Albright's next book, "Fascism," is a warning that democratic governments are "fragile" and that the U.S. under President Trump is enduring its own crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.