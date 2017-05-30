Lynda Carter on how the new Wonder Wo...

Lynda Carter on how the new Wonder Woman 'gets' the iconic character

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Until now the best-known depiction of Wonder Woman has to be the Lynda Carter version, which premiered on TV in 1975. Though it looks to be a hit and a potential franchise-in-the-making, for some people, Wonder Woman will always be Lynda Carter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 23 hr Just Slim 276,630
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC