Legislature closest it has ever been to shutdown

In biennial budget talks in both 2013 and 2015, the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-dominated House reached a handshake agreement on Jun 27 - three days prior to a partial state government shutdown. But, with no agreement on the budget in sight Tuesday night, the Legislature appears to be leaving any deal to Wednesday, which is June 28. The close of the 2015-2017 fiscal is the end of Friday, June 30. And 48 hours is the minimum time needed for the Capitol Dome staff to put the two-year budget into bill form, get the House and Senate to pass it, and have Gov. Jay Inslee sign it, said Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane and a Democratic budget negotiator.

