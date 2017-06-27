Legislature closest it has ever been ...

Legislature closest it has ever been to shutdown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Crosscut.com

In biennial budget talks in both 2013 and 2015, the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-dominated House reached a handshake agreement on Jun 27 - three days prior to a partial state government shutdown. But, with no agreement on the budget in sight Tuesday night, the Legislature appears to be leaving any deal to Wednesday, which is June 28. The close of the 2015-2017 fiscal is the end of Friday, June 30. And 48 hours is the minimum time needed for the Capitol Dome staff to put the two-year budget into bill form, get the House and Senate to pass it, and have Gov. Jay Inslee sign it, said Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane and a Democratic budget negotiator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 49 min Truth 183
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC