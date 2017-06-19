Lawmakers support angler fee to boost Columbia salmon - Sun, 25 Jun 2017 PST
Legislation to extend for two additional years the special $8.75 fee to fish for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and its tributaries got strong support on Wednesday and approval by the Senate Natural Resources and Parks Committee. Senate Bill 5947 would continue the Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement through June 30, 2019.
