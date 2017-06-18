Ghana calls for US policy on Africa
Ghana has joined other African countries to call for a clear policy on Africa by the United States of America to set the rules of engagement between businesses and governments on both continents. "There is no need for a policy vacuum at this time", the Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen said, adding that "such a policy will not only help US private sector players and other agencies to direct their resources and investments to support the policy but will also offer Ghana and Africa the opportunity to understand the context within which we can engage".
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC