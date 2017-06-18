Ghana calls for US policy on Africa

Ghana calls for US policy on Africa

Ghana has joined other African countries to call for a clear policy on Africa by the United States of America to set the rules of engagement between businesses and governments on both continents. "There is no need for a policy vacuum at this time", the Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen said, adding that "such a policy will not only help US private sector players and other agencies to direct their resources and investments to support the policy but will also offer Ghana and Africa the opportunity to understand the context within which we can engage".

