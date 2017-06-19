From Reagan and Gorbachev to Trump and Putin
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently said that "Right now, U.S.- Russia relations are in the gutter but we want to make sure they don't flush into the sewer." I think that what we see is much worse if one adds the current conflict escalation in Syria, NATO advancement of troops to the Russian borders, frequent near collisions of U.S. and Russian planes over the Baltic and Black seas, plus non-stop anti- Russia hysteria in Congress and the media.
