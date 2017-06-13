Finding special, rare, one-off, and small-batch beers at the Washington Brewers Festival
This weekend at the Washington Brewers Festival you'll have no trouble finding good beer on tap at every turn, with 131 breweries pouring about 600 different beers; however, some breweries will offer special beers that might deserve a little extra attention. Many of these beers will be available for a limited time only - tapped at a certain time and only available while the supply lasts.
