EBay Urges Customers To Oppose Washington Internet Tax
Online retailer eBay wants to stop an internet tax proposal in the Washington Legislature. To do that the company is rallying its customer base .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC