East Link Construction is Underway on I-90 Bridge Across Lake Washington
Sound Transit briefed media, on June 28, on East Link construction that is now underway in the center lanes of the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge across Lake Washington. Building light rail across a floating bridge is a world's-first achievement, made possible by innovative engineering to create a track bridge that will compensate for six ranges of lake motion.
