Donald Trump appoints 19 people to ambassador posts

Sunday

President Trump promised to shake up Washington, but he's following at least one swampy tradition by nominating wealthy political allies and campaign donors to cushy ambassador posts. While presidents typically dole out about 30 percent of U.S. ambassadorships to political appointees, Mr. Trump through Friday had awarded 14 of his first 19 ambassador posts to political nominees rather than career foreign service professionals.

Chicago, IL

