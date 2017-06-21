D.C. to allow gender-neutral driver's licenses
Mayor Muriel Bowser 's directive will allow D.C. residents to choose a gender-neutral option for state-issued ID cards. At the direction of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the city's Department of Motor Vehicles will begin allowing residents to choose a gender-neutral "X" identifier on driver's licenses and other city identification documents on June 26. The announcement on Tuesday by the mayor's office of the soon to be available gender-neutral identification documents came on the same day that six members of the D.C. City Council introduced a bill that would enact the gender neutral I.D. policy proposed by the mayor administratively into city law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC