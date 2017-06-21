D.C. to allow gender-neutral driver's licenses

Mayor Muriel Bowser 's directive will allow D.C. residents to choose a gender-neutral option for state-issued ID cards. At the direction of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the city's Department of Motor Vehicles will begin allowing residents to choose a gender-neutral "X" identifier on driver's licenses and other city identification documents on June 26. The announcement on Tuesday by the mayor's office of the soon to be available gender-neutral identification documents came on the same day that six members of the D.C. City Council introduced a bill that would enact the gender neutral I.D. policy proposed by the mayor administratively into city law.

