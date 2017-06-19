Crews battle wind-driven wildfire in Stevens County

Washington Department of Natural Resources crews say the Beck Road Fire is 15 acres in size as of 5:55 p.m. Fire crews are battling the fire from the air and the ground Tuesday with DNR crews, a helicopter and Stevens County fire crews. Stevens County Fire District 1 said the fire is threatening structures in the area but it's not known what those structures are.

