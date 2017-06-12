Congratulations to Representative Javier Valdez, Washington State's newest legislator
Javier is well known in Democratic Party circles in Washington State; he represents the 46th District on the Washington State Democratic Central Committee and the 7th Congressional District on the WSDCC's executive board. He previously served the WSDCC as one of two King County committeemembers, and was a delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention for Hillary Clinton.
