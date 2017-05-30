CDC: 16 Washingtonians contract salmonella
A Clark County resident is among nearly 400 people sickened in a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to chicks and ducklings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an outbreak advisory Friday, reporting 372 cases of salmonella in 47 states.
