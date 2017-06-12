Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates after 2 guards killed
Authorities are identifying the inmates as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24. The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet that people should call 911 and should not approach the men if they them. The FBI said the two were seen getting into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC