Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates af...

Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates after 2 guards killed

Authorities are identifying the inmates as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24. The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet that people should call 911 and should not approach the men if they them. The FBI said the two were seen getting into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

