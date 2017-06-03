Answer Man wades back into the history of area beaches and bathing beauties

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Answer Man thought the beauty contests were just a footnote, a mere bagatelle in the larger story he told in this space last week about how, until 1925, many Washingtonians used the Tidal Basin for swimming. One was Sharon Stevens , granddaughter of Audrey O'Connor , winner of the 1919 Tidal Basin bathing beauty contest Answer Man mentioned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.