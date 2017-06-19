AnaVation Named a 2017 Washington Bus...

AnaVation Named a 2017 Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work

RESTON, Va.A AnaVation, a leading provider of intelligence collection and processing, analytical systems and big data infrastructure solutions to Federal Law Enforcement, Intelligence Community , Department of Homeland Security , and the Research and Development organizations in the United States Federal Government, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the second straight year. AnaVation also recently announced it was honored as one of the 2017 50 Great Places to Work by Washingtonian Magazine.

