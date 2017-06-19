AnaVation Named a 2017 Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work
RESTON, Va.A AnaVation, a leading provider of intelligence collection and processing, analytical systems and big data infrastructure solutions to Federal Law Enforcement, Intelligence Community , Department of Homeland Security , and the Research and Development organizations in the United States Federal Government, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the second straight year. AnaVation also recently announced it was honored as one of the 2017 50 Great Places to Work by Washingtonian Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC