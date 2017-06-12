A surprising number of men in Washington aren't registering for the draft. That's a felony.
Federal officials say nearly one out of six young men in Washington state are committing a felony, and they might not even know it. Despite the United States not having pressed anyone into military service since 1973, virtually all men ages 18 to 25 still are required to register with the Selective Service System.
