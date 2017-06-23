6 signs Trump's legislative agenda is dead
President Trump has proven he can do a lot of damage - to climate science, ethics rules, Syrian airfields, and the English language-but he has yet to prove he can get much done in Congress. On everything from jobs to taxes to health care, the president's legislative agenda is not just stalled, it's evaporating.
