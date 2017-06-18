18 people arrested in drug sweep
A task force of federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 people in eastern Washington and northern Idaho for drug-related charges. More than 100 officers were involved in Thursday's arrests, which occurred in the Spokane, Yakima and Post Falls, Idaho, areas.
