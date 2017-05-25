Washington Records - Thu, 25 May 2017 PST

Washington Records - Thu, 25 May 2017...

Washington Records - Thu, 25 May 2017

Matthew V. Samek, 33; $593.40 restitution, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Adrianna N. Andrew aka Adrianna N. Maldonado-Fisher, 27; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

