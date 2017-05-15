Washington Owners Urged to Vaccinate Horses Against WNV
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus . "Now is the time to vaccinate for this mosquito-borne disease due to our extremely wet winter and Washington's history of leading the nation with equine cases of the West Nile virus," said state veterinarian Brian Joseph, DVM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|8 hr
|INFIDEL
|5
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC