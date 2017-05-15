Washington Owners Urged to Vaccinate ...

Washington Owners Urged to Vaccinate Horses Against WNV

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Horse

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus . "Now is the time to vaccinate for this mosquito-borne disease due to our extremely wet winter and Washington's history of leading the nation with equine cases of the West Nile virus," said state veterinarian Brian Joseph, DVM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory 8 hr INFIDEL 5
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC