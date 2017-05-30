Washington man found guilty in murder-for-hire case
A Washington man has been found guilty in federal court of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend and attempting to pay the would-be killer with drugs. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Gerardo Loreto had been convicted Thursday of the use of mail in the commission of murder-for-hire and two counts of the use of a phone in the commission of a murder-for-hire stemming from the March 2016 case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|23 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC