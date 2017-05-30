Washington man found guilty in murder-for-hire case

A Washington man has been found guilty in federal court of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend and attempting to pay the would-be killer with drugs. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Gerardo Loreto had been convicted Thursday of the use of mail in the commission of murder-for-hire and two counts of the use of a phone in the commission of a murder-for-hire stemming from the March 2016 case.

