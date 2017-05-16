Washington looking for ways to contro...

Washington looking for ways to control wolves without killing them

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A new board will look for ways to keep wolves from preying on northeast Washington livestock without killing them, but people involved in wolf control, lethal or not, won't have their personal information available to the public. Two separate bills involving the state's efforts to counteract the effects of a growing population of wolves in northern tier counties were signed into law Monday.

Chicago, IL

