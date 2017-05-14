Washington discusses tangle-net chino...

Washington discusses tangle-net chinook fishery

16 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Spring chinook salmon in 2017 appear to have dallied in the estuary of the the Columbia River longer than normal, possibly due to high and cold streamflow. Washington's Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday deliberated - but took no vote - on whether a commercial tangle-net spring chinook salmon fishery would be acceptable this year in the lower Columbia River.

