Washington discusses tangle-net chinook fishery
Spring chinook salmon in 2017 appear to have dallied in the estuary of the the Columbia River longer than normal, possibly due to high and cold streamflow. Washington's Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday deliberated - but took no vote - on whether a commercial tangle-net spring chinook salmon fishery would be acceptable this year in the lower Columbia River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|14 hr
|Womb Bound
|7
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC