Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse
"This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country," said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon in a release Wednesday. Ecology is requiring the federal Department of Energy, through an enforcement order, to immediately assess the integrity of the tunnels and take swift corrective action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was running some errands
|20 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Love washington
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC