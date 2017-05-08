Washington businesses hope to kill Inslee's carbon cap
That's a central question in a lawsuit by business interests against Washington's regulatory cap on carbon-pollution emissions that went into effect on Jan. 1. The answer could determine whether Gov. Jay Inslee can make progress on reducing global warming emissions in the state, long one of his top priorities. Inslee, who took on the issue in Congress before winning election as governor in 2012, wants to make the Northwest a leader in combating climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Ivy League Supremacy
|126
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC