Washington boys golf team wins at Burlington

Washington boys golf team wins at Burlington

The Washington boys golf team was part of a triangular meet at Burlington Thursday, April 27, where they finished in first place by 10 strokes. The Demons had a 156, Notre Dame/West Burlington ended with a 166 and Van Buren had a 193.

