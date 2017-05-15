Washington becomes latest state to se...

Washington becomes latest state to seek ID compliance - Tue, 16 May 2017 PST

8 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

People in Washington likely won't have to worry next year about the identification they take to the airport after Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure Tuesday seeking to make the state one of more than two dozen in compliance with federal identification requirements. Washington and several other states have struggled for years to comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

