Washington bar pulls controversial 'Pill Cosby' cocktail,...

After massive outcry on social media, a Washington, D.C. pop-up bar is pulling its new "Pill Cosby" cocktail inspired by the numerous sexual assault and drugging allegations against Bill Cosby. The bar, just as adorably named Diet Starts Monday, announced it would be removing the drink from its menu on Monday, and included an apology.

