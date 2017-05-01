Washington - B&O Taxation of Unredeemed Gift Cards
The Washington State Department of Revenue has just issued a draft Excise Tax Advisory in which it concludes that unredeemed gift card receipts which are taken into income should be reported as subject to service B&O tax. We looked at this issue years ago, and the only authority on the issue was the administrative rule that said that gift cards are taxable upon redemption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
