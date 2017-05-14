Washington AG Pledges To Defend Natio...

Washington AG Pledges To Defend National Monuments

1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pledging to defend the state's national monuments. Ferguson sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke defending the Hanford Reach National Monument, which is up for review under an executive order .

