US diplomat: China tightened border controls with N. Korea

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, a North Korean soldier looks through a pair of binoculars as he stands at a guard tower on the border near Chongsu in North Korea's North Pyongan Province, as seen from across the border in Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said Friday, May 26, 2017, that Chinese officials have told Washington they have tightened border controls with North Korea as part of U.N. sanctions aimed at halting Pyongyang's nuclear and missile activities.

