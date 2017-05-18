U.S. fires starter's pistol on NAFTA;...

U.S. fires starter's pistol on NAFTA; length of negotiation ahead: undetermined

The United States has officially served notice of its intention to renegotiate the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement, triggering a 90-day consultation window before talks begin later this summer with Canada and Mexico. The Trump administration rang the opening bell Thursday with a letter to the key congressional power-brokers who must now be consulted as U.S. negotiators prepare their list of priorities.

