Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory

CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, a major league anti- Trump media star, was taken aback when, upon hearing that FBI Director James Comey had been fired, his audience broke into cheers and wild applause. That changed once the host explained that it was President Trump who fired Mr. Comey in an outrageous, unethical and hopefully illegal attempt to halt an FBI investigation into whether his campaign had been acting as Vladimir Putin's puppet during the 2016 campaign.

