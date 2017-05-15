Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, a major league anti- Trump media star, was taken aback when, upon hearing that FBI Director James Comey had been fired, his audience broke into cheers and wild applause. That changed once the host explained that it was President Trump who fired Mr. Comey in an outrageous, unethical and hopefully illegal attempt to halt an FBI investigation into whether his campaign had been acting as Vladimir Putin's puppet during the 2016 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|22 hr
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Love washington
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC