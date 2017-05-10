Trump's Tuesday Night MassacreBy Elea...

Trump's Tuesday Night MassacreBy Eleanor Clift

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

'This is not fake news, this is real news, and it evokes historical memories in a lot of people in Washington who remember what happened in 1974.' Firing the Attorney General leading the investigation into his campaign's possible collusion with an adversarial foreign power is big stuff, the biggest shock President Donald Trump has delivered in his short, shock-filled presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I was running some errands 4 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Tue Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Love washington 18
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC