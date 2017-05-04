Trump Signs Exec Order to Tackle Tax Reform
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin points to a member of the media as he answers questions during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington Monday "The tax plan will pay for itself with economic growth", Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a White House press briefing Monday. Mr. Trump said those new executive orders will mark the beginning of a "whole new way of life" for many Americans.
