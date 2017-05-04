Trump Signs Exec Order to Tackle Tax ...

Trump Signs Exec Order to Tackle Tax Reform

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin points to a member of the media as he answers questions during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington Monday "The tax plan will pay for itself with economic growth", Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a White House press briefing Monday. Mr. Trump said those new executive orders will mark the beginning of a "whole new way of life" for many Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle 15 min Womb Bound 7
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 125
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC