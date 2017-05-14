Trump Says New FBI Director Could Be ...

Trump Says New FBI Director Could Be Named Next Week

"You have these tremendous - the level of hatred toward him, especially during that period of time with Hillary Clinton where he gave her a free ride", Trump said . "I've not asked hima OE-a OEgenerally I don't go through the list of government employees and ask him, so I have not asked him specifically about that".

