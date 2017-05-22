Trump Plan to Submit Unsigned Financial Disclosure Draws Mixed Reviews
Conflict-of-interest controversies continued to swirl around the Trump White House as the Office of Government Ethics rejected a Trump attorney proposal for financial disclosure and Democratic lawmakers demanded clarifications of appointee ethics waivers and Trump hotel profits. Trump's private attorney Sheri Dillon, according to a story broken Friday by the Associated Press, in late April had proposed in a face-to-face conversation with ethics office Director Walter Shaub that Trump withhold his signature on initial versions of his voluntary financial disclosure form now under preparation.
