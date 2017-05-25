Trump In Sicily Ahead Of Group Of Sev...

Trump In Sicily Ahead Of Group Of Seven Summit

12 hrs ago

U.S. President Donald Trump is in Sicily for a two-day Group of Seven summit at which he is expected to face questions from other leaders about his positions on trade and climate change. The G7 meeting in the resort town of Taormina on May 26-27 is the last leg of Trump's first foreign trip since taking office in January -- a nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.

