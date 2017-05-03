Thousands rally in US for workers, immigrants, against Trump
This year, the May Day marches were infused with a feeling of defending immigrants and lambasting Trump's initiatives such as his plan to eliminate sanctuary cities, which are municipalities that refuse to cooperate with the government to deport undocumented migrants. But you know, being out here today, it seemed as though a lot of the frustration that we're seeing on the streets right now is not directed so much at city officials in local cities like this but straight up to Washington, straight up to the Trump administration itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC